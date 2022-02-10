Gov. Whitmer’s Plan to Expand EV Infrastructure

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Announces Michigan Will Receive $110 Million to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure.

The funding comes with the passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which earmarks $5 billion dollars to invest in a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Michigan will receive $110 million of that over the next 5 years to support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure within the state with the goal of supporting EV charging in communities where people live, work, and shop. Michigan will receive $16 million dollars in its first round of funding for Fiscal Year 2022. Whitmer has already prepared the state to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and create good-paying clean energy jobs with her previously issued Executive Directive to state departments and agencies to collaborate with the legislature on this plan.

About the grant money, Gov. Whitmer said quote; “Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan is expected to receive $110 million over 5 years in formula funding to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification….We have a historic opportunity to put Michigan first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive to support thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs, make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable and usher in a new era of prosperity for our state. And make no mistake; we plan to go after every competitive grant we can to ensure Michigan remains at the forefront of EV infrastructure and manufacturing.”