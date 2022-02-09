Marquette County man arrested on meth charges

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Photo Courtesy: UPSET

ESCANABA – A man suspected of selling large quantities of crystal methamphetamine was arrested Monday.
The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement team said the 30-year-old Marquette County man was arrested in Escanaba.
Detectives said  he was in possession of 4.5 ounces of crystal meth and a small amount of heroin. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspects hotel room in
Marquette and seized an additional  .8 ounces of crystal meth.
The suspect was lodged at the Delta County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Escanaba Public Safety officer’s, Delta County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, MSP Gladstone Post trooper’s
and Marquette Police Department officers all assisted in the investigation.

