Gwinn’s UPAWS Offers Free Use Of Grooming Room

UPAWS is offering free use of their grooming room for your pet to get clean and the best part is they clean up for you.

This local animal shelter is giving back to the community in a big way. UPAWS is inviting you to bring your pet into the grooming room for a free spa day.

Hayley Weston, Supervisor at UPAWS explains; “our grooming room is awesome. Basically what we’re doing with it is completely community & donation based so you give what you want to give. We have shampoos, dryers, towels, and brushes; everything you would need to groom your pet, except that we clean it up and you get to leave. We’ve had quite a few people in with different types of dogs, large saint bernards, small shih tzus, etc. going in there so it fits every size you need. So we are doing two appointments per day. Basically the first appointment would be from 12:45 -1:00 and the second one would be 2:15 to 3:00. And that can be done all online, signing up appointment wise.”

Go to UPAWS.org to sign up or call 906 4756661. Also, if you are in need of food for your pet, there is a pet food bank on site.