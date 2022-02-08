NMU Now virtual event to discuss U.P. health

MARQUETTE – How healthy is the Upper Peninsula? Two Northern Michigan University organizations are partnering to host a conversation with three local experts to talk about just that.

Northern Michigan University Alumni Relations is partnering with the NMU Center for Rural Health for its next Northern Now digital series event. A panel of experts will discuss the social determinants of health, which are the conditions and environments that affect a wide range of health, functioning and quality-of-life outcomes and risks. Elise Bur, director of the NMU Center for Rural Health, will moderate the conversation at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The panelists will discuss the community health worker profession, the impact it has on the health and well-being of individuals, and particularly how community health workers are addressing area food insecurity, one of the social determinants of health.

The panel will be made up of

Shannon Lijewski, NCHW, MBA, CHCEF, principal of Everyday Life Consulting, an agency that focuses on the development and training of Community Health Workers

Alazar “Zar” Chroman, a local Community Health Worker with UPHS Marquette and Bell

Sarah Monte ‘08, outreach director for Marquette Food Co-op and NMU alumna

Alumni and friends can register here. Audience questions will be shared live with the panelists. The event is free and registration is required. Once registered, attendees will receive the link to the live stream. Learn more at nmu.edu/alumni. NMU Alumni Relations can be contacted at alumni@nmu.edu.

Northern Now is a monthly, digital event series for alumni and friends hosted by Northern Michigan University Alumni Relations. Taking place on the second Wednesday of each month, the series provides a behind-the-scenes look at NMU students, departments, athletics, and more on campus with exclusive tours, interviews, and interactive events. Stay connected to your alma mater and learn more at nmu.edu/alumni.

https://www.facebook.com/events/464445308551487/468009684861716/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22admin_plan_mall_activity%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D¬if_id=1644346515149634¬if_t=admin_plan_mall_activity&ref=notif