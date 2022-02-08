Hancock New Zoning Still Looking for Public Input

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock for the better part of a year has been working on updating the city’s zoning ordinance. With the help of OHM’s Kim Littleton, the city has worked on new zoning as Hancock works to finalize a new master plan and get ready for the MEDC’s Community Redevelopment Ready program. City Manager Mary Babcock noted that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is very involved with helping the city to work with o-h-m and set up zoning so it is compliant with their program. And MEDC is pleased with the progress Hancock has made so far. A copy of the proposed zoning is available on the city’s new website, cityofhancock.com. The next regular meeting for Hancock is February 16th at 6 pm.

City of Hancock website

Hancock Proposed Zoning

