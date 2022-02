West End Suicide Prevention (WESP) is sponsoring three winter events.

According to organizers, the events will bring people outside where they can enjoy physical activities, particularly during the cold winter months.

People of all ages are invited to participate. For more information on the events you can contact, Amy Poirier,

GLRC Foundation Coordinator & WESP Facilitator at apoirier@greatlakesrecovery.org or by phone at (906) 523-9688.