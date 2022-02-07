Drive-up COVID-19 testing offered in western U.P.

Hancock, – The Western UP Health Department will begin offering drive ‐ up COVID testing services at their

Hancock office location on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The testing is available by appointment weekday mornings, between 8:30 am – 11:30 am.

Specimens collected at the drive ‐ up site will be processed at the Western U.P. Regional Public Health Laboratory.

Test results are typically available within 24 to 48 hours.

The laboratory, which is within the WUPHD Hancock offices, provides diagnostic COVID testing via Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Methods, or (NAATs).

The NAAT procedure works by first amplifying – or making many copies of – the virus’s genetic material, if any is

present in a person’s specimen. Amplifying those nucleic acids enables NAATs to detect very small amounts of

SARS ‐ CoV ‐ 2 RNA in a specimen, making these tests highly sensitive for diagnosing COVID ‐ 19. The laboratory does

not perform rapid COVID testing.

Patients seeking testing for diagnostic purposes should not have any out of pocket expenses for COVID testing.

Those who have health insurance must present the card at the test site.

Those who are without health insurance will be asked to provide other identifying information, such as social security number.

WUPHD will submit a claim to the Federal CARES Act Program for coverage.

People who want COVID testing for purposes other than diagnosis, such as travel, are asked to contact the lab

directly to discuss testing methods, timing, and fees.

To schedule an appointment for COVID Testing, please visit westernuphealth.org or call (906) 482 ‐ 7382.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department serves Baraga, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.