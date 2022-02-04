Mowhawk man arrested for maintaining a drug house

MOWHAWK – A Mowhawk man was arrested yesterday for selling illegal drugs.

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team arrested 48-year-old Scott Pacetti on charges of delivery of cocaine, delivery of morphine, and delivery of heroin.

Pacetti was also changed with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, and maintaining a drug house.

In all, Pacetti faces 14 counts and 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

According to the UPSET press release, several undercover drug purchases were made from Pacetti during the year-long investigation.

Pacetti was arraigned in 97th District Court. His bond was set at $5,000. The Keweenaw County Prosecutor will handle the case.

UPSET was assisted by the Keweenaw County Sheriff, Houghton County Sheriff, MSP-Calumet

Post and MSP–Hometown Security Team.