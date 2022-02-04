Mohawk Man Arrested and Charged with 14 Felony Narcotic Counts

Yesterday UPSET West executed a warrant on a yearlong investigation into Scott Pacetti. Pacetti is a 48 year old Mohawk resident, and has been charged with 14 felony drug related counts. UPSET West conducted a number of undercover drug purchases from Pacetti over a year long period. On January 24th upset had executed a search warrant at Pacetti’s Mohawk residence, where they seized a large amount of narcotics, digital scales, paraphernalia, and a THC extraction lab found in the basement. Pacetti’s charges include delivery of cocaine, morphine, heroine, possession of methamphetamine, MDMA, and maintaining a drug house. Pacetti was arraigned in Keweenaw County 97th district court, with bond set at 5,000 dollars. UPSET West was assisted by the Keweenaw and Houghton County sheriffs, and MSP Calumet and the Hometown Security Team.

