Forsyth Township meth lab dismantled – two arrested

FORSYTH TWP – Two people were arrested after police dismantled a methamphetamine lab on Wednesday.

An investigation involving the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, and troopers from MSP Eighth District Hometown Security led to a search at a home on County Road 557 in Forsyth Township.

Detectives seized finished meth product, drug paraphernalia and components used to manufacture meth during the search.

Specialized hazmat equipment and gear was used to identify and dismantle the meth lab. In all, eight buckets of hazardous material was removed from the scene.

Forsyth Township Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

One suspect was arrested on charges related to manufacture meth and possession of meth lab. A

second suspect was arrested on non-related warrants out of Marquette County.

Forsyth Township Police Department also assisted at the scene.