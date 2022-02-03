Former Forsyth Township man arrested on 30 CSC charges

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP – Local police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet after a former Forsyth Township man was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to a Forsyth Township Police Department press release 21-year-old Daniel Nash was arrested on Wednesday on a thirty-count felony warrant.. Police say the arrest came following a lengthy investigation into online activity involving minors.

Multiple internet capable devices were seized from Nash’s home during a search of his Marquette residence.

The charges include: 10 counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, five counts of child sexually abusive activity, and 15 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

FTPD and the Michigan State Police say there are internet safety resources available to help parents keep kids safe.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a list of resources on their website: www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

And, if you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at www:missingkids.org/cybertipline