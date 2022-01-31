UPDATE;Houghton County Sheriff Looking for Missing Inmate

UPDATE; KIETH ALLEN HARRI HAS BEEN FOUND BY THE HOUGHTON COUNTY SHERIFF. AND IS BACK IN CUSTODY. THE SHERIFF WAS ASSISTED BY MSP CALUMET POST, LAURIUM POLICE, MSP K-9 UNIT, AND SUPERIOR SEARCH AND RESCUE.

The Houghton County Sheriff is looking for an inmate who walked off a work crew site today in calumet. Inmate Keith Allen Harri, 34 years old, is described as having hazel eyes, with brown hair, is 5′ 9″, weighing around 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey jacket, blue jeans, black winter boots, black winter hat and dark rimmed glasses.

Harri was noted missing from the work crew at around 2 pm today. He was sentenced to one year in jail a year ago on assault charges. Harri is not considered dangerous, but the public has been requested to not interact with him and call 9-1-1 immediately. If you know anything please contact the Houghton County Sheriff at 906 482 0055.