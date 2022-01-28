MSHS proposes job fair

MARQUETTE – Marquette Senior High School is reaching out to potential employers to assist in helping connect students and adults with employers. The goal of this survey is to find out how much interest there is in Marquette and the surrounding community and find a date/time in the spring that works for most employers to hold a job fair in our gymnasium.

Complete this survey if you are interested in participating in this job fair as an employer.

Potential Spring Job Fair Survey or go to https://tinyurl.com/mshsjobfair

For more information or questions please contact:

Contact Amanda Erspamer, MSHS Assistant Principal at (906) 225-5351aerspamer@mapsnet.org