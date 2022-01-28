MSHS proposes job fair

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE – Marquette Senior High School is reaching out to potential employers to assist in helping connect students and adults  with employers. The goal of this survey is to find out how much interest there is in Marquette and the surrounding community and find a date/time in the spring that works for most employers to hold a job fair in our gymnasium.

 

Complete this survey if you are interested in participating in this job fair as an employer.

 

Potential Spring Job Fair Survey  or go to https://tinyurl.com/mshsjobfair

For more information or questions please contact:

 

Contact Amanda Erspamer,  MSHS Assistant Principal at (906) 225-5351aerspamer@mapsnet.org

More Stories

Heikki Lunta Rail Jam

1 hour ago Tone Drew

Michigan State Police Give Parents Tips on Internet Safety

7 hours ago Adriana Montes

A Day in the Life of a Trail Groomer

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

KN95 Masks Available at the Marquette County Health Department

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

NICE Community Schools/Police seek source of online rant

14 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival Starts Tomorrow

1 day ago Tone Drew

You may have missed

Heikki Lunta Rail Jam

1 hour ago Tone Drew

Michigan State Police Give Parents Tips on Internet Safety

7 hours ago Adriana Montes

A Day in the Life of a Trail Groomer

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MSHS proposes job fair

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

KN95 Masks Available at the Marquette County Health Department

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers