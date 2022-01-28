KN95 Masks Available at the Marquette County Health Department

MARQUETTE – The Marquette County Health Department has free KN95 masks available to the public provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. KN95 masks are available in the front entrance of the Marquette County Health Department, located at 184 US Highway 41 E, Negaunee Township (next to the State Police Post). They are available during business hours, Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

KN95 masks will be available while supplies last.

Free masks may also be available throughout Marquette County in the following locations: • MDHHS Offices • Area on Aging Offices • Community Action • Federally Qualified Health Centers, and • Pharmacies

Please check with the individual agencies for more information on availability.

For more information, please visit www.michigan.gov/maskupmichigan

Protect yourself and those you care about: • Wash Your Hands • Get Vaccinated • Mask Up • Stay home if you are sick • Isolate/Quarantine if Needed