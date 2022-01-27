Heikki Lunta Winter Festival Starts Tomorrow

6 hours ago Tone Drew

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival will be taking place in Negaunee on January 28th and 29th.

The winter festival is made up of many small events throughout the weekend. Starting with the Rail Jam at 5pm. On the 300 block of Rail and Iron Streets a two tiered course has been built with fly boxes and rails for snowboarders and skiers to perform tricks.  The event will allow open participation until the competition which starts at 6pm.

The weekend will also include a Teal Lake Ice Fishing tournament. Fish fry, snow shoe lantern tours, activities at the UP luge club and finishing with Fireworks on Saturday night at 8:30pm

For a full list of events and times, visit the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.

