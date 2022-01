CALUMET – The Michigan State police have named the people involved in a Houghton County shooting incident on Monday.

18 year old Isaiah Strieter was arraigned on open murder charges in 97th district court.

The charges are related to the shooting death of 38 year old Ashley Harvey.

Both are from the Houghton, Hancock area.

MSP said the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.