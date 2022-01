FRANKLIN TWP – A woman is dead after a reported shooting at a Franklin Township Home.

The Michigan State Police, Calumet Post were called to the shooting at the home around 2:20 p.m.

They found the 38-year-old woman dead at the scene,

An 18-year-old man was arrested on a charge of open homicide.

No names have been released.

Special investigators from the M.S.P. and the Marquette Crime Lab are continuing the investigation.