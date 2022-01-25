Baraga Elementary Goes Virtual due to Local COVID-19 Cases

Baraga Elementary will move to virtual classes again during the continuance of the pandemic. School officials noted with the rise in cases of COVID-19, a lack of staff, and many student out sick, they have chosen to go back to online learning. This change will be for the remainder of the week. School officials believe that this will help to slow the spread of the virus, and are sorry for the inconvenience to parents and guardians. This decision was not made lightly by the school and will affect K through 5 grades only. Please contact the school directly with any questions or concerns, at 906-353-6663.

