MIOSHA Confirms Death in Workplace Accident in Baraga

MIOSHA has confirmed the death of a 61 year old worker in Baraga last week. According to the workplace safety report, 61 year old Raymond Bellaire, died after attempting maintenance on his loader. While trying to fix a broken hydraulic line, Bellaire mistakenly loosened the wrong hydraulic line. The load then fell crushing him. Baraga County Sheriff and emergency responders reported to the scene around 10 am. Bellaire was employed by Besse Forest Products as a loader operator.

