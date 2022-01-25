MIOSHA Confirms Death in Workplace Accident in Baraga

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MIOSHA has confirmed the death of a 61 year old worker in Baraga last week. According to the workplace safety report, 61 year old Raymond Bellaire, died after attempting maintenance on his loader. While trying to fix a broken hydraulic line, Bellaire mistakenly loosened the wrong hydraulic line. The load then fell crushing him. Baraga County Sheriff and emergency responders reported to the scene around 10 am. Bellaire was employed by Besse Forest Products as a loader operator.

More Stories

DCH And Marshfield Merger Soon Complete

1 hour ago Tone Drew

Grand Rapids Man Pleads Guilty

6 hours ago Adriana Montes

Marquette Man Arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Conduct

6 hours ago Adriana Montes

Superior Watershed Partnership announces new assistance program

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Portage Health Foundation Scholarships for Local Schools are Available

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MSP Calumet Investigating Homicide in Franklin Township

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

DCH And Marshfield Merger Soon Complete

1 hour ago Tone Drew

Grand Rapids Man Pleads Guilty

6 hours ago Adriana Montes

Marquette Man Arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Conduct

6 hours ago Adriana Montes

Superior Watershed Partnership announces new assistance program

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Portage Health Foundation Scholarships for Local Schools are Available

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier