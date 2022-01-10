House Fire in Portage Township Claims Two Lives

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A fire fatal fire claims two in Portage Township. On Friday night MSP responded to a call about a residence on fire near Valley Road west of Otter Lake – Tapiola Road. Troopers were made aware that two individuals were trapped inside the structure. Both have been confirmed to have died in the fire. Their identities will be withheld pending final autopsies. MSP’s fire investigator was on scene Saturday morning to begin their search into the cause of the fire. Investigators expect more information later in the week. Other agencies on scene were the Houghton County Sheriff, Otter Lake Fire, Stanton Township Fire, Hurontown Fire, Chassell Fire, and Mercy EMS.

