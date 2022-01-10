Crash in Delta County leaves one dead

GLADSTONE – A Delta County man died following a two-venicle crash ner Rapid River on Friday.

According to Michigan State Police press release, 56, year old Wiliiam Rose was driving westbound on US-2, west of County Road 513 when he hit a patch of black ice and lost control.

Troopers say Rose’s car crossed the center line and was hit nearly head-on by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 52-year-old Rapid River man.

A 68-year-old Gladstone resident, Stanley Chilicki died at the scene from his injuries.

Rose was transported to OSF St. Francis for serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.