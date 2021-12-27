PHF Giving Tuesday Raises Over Half Million for Copper Country Non-Profits

The 2021 Giving Tuesday totals are in. The Portage Health Foundation is distributing over 643,000 dollars to 22 Copper Country non-profits. Generous Giving Tuesday donors gave 443,000 dollars. PHF is matching 200,000 dollars, bringing the total to well over half a million dollars.

SKY Representative Robert Megowan expressed his gratitude for the regions outpouring of support.

PHF Marketing Director Michael Babcock was pleasantly surprised by the generosity of Copper Country residents as well as the greater Upper Peninsula. Omega House, 31 Backpacks and the Barbara Kettle-Gundluch Shelter were among the organizations that raised the most money.

The organizers of the event said they are grateful for the overwhelming support this year. It helps all 22 organizations to continue their good works throughout Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.