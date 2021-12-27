Gogebic Country Sheriff Arrests One in Christmas Eve Murder

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A Pennsylvania man kills one and wounds another in Marenisco on Christmas Eve. At around 1:15 am on Christmas Eve the 30 year old Pennsylvania man shot two men at a cabin according to the Gogebic County Sheriff. 49 year old Thomas Fletcher of Marenisco was declared dead at the scene. The other victim, Austin Fletcher from Irvine, California, was transported to a Duluth hospital for injuries and was released following treatment. Nicholas Millard, a Spring Mills, Pennsylvania man, faces four  felony charges including first degree murder and assault with intent to murder. If convicted Millard faces life in prison without parole. He was arrested without incident. We will update you with more information at a later time.

