TREASURY: Update addresses before 22 income tax season

LANSING, Mich. – Taxpayers are encouraged to check with current and previous employers and financial institutions to ensure they have up-to-date addresses on file in preparation for the 2022 income tax filing season, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

By ensuring employers and financial institutions have the latest address information on file, W-2s and other financial documents can be mailed to the correct address. Incorrect addresses typically lead to information being mailed to the wrong location and could cause delays when filing tax returns.

“Please take a few moments out of your busy holiday schedule to make sure your address is updated with employers and financial institutions,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees Treasury’s Revenue Services programs. “When the individual income tax processing season opens at the beginning of next year, we will be ready to process your return.”

Other notable items for Michigan’s 2022 individual income tax filing season (2021 tax year):

Beginning in January 2022, forms and instructions may be viewed and downloaded from www.michigan.gov/taxes. In addition, commonly used forms will continue to be available at Treasury offices, public libraries, northern Michigan post offices and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices.

When tax season begins in late January, taxpayers are encouraged to e-file their state tax returns instead of mailing a paper return. To learn more, go to www.mifastfile.org.

Taxpayers may elect to use direct debit when e-filing their 2021 tax returns. A direct debit is a tax payment the state Treasury Department electronically withdraws from the taxpayer’s bank account using the bank information provided on the electronically filed return.

State income tax filers have the option of making payments electronically using the Michigan Department of Treasury’s e-Payments system. Payments can be made by using, electronic payment (eCheck), credit card or debit card.

The ability to claim a refund for the 2017 tax year expires on April 18, 2022.

Taxpayers who have been recent victims of identity theft are asked to report their circumstances to the state Treasury Department. Reporting identity theft helps thwart cybercriminals who attempt to file returns and steal state tax refunds. To learn more about tax-related identity theft, go to www.michigan.gov/identitytheft

Individuals who are eligible for unemployment tax treatment due to the federal American Rescue Plan Act and have yet to adjust their 2020 state individual income tax return are encouraged to file their amended 2020 tax returns as soon as possible. An amended state tax return could reduce the amount of tax owed or provide a tax refund for 2020 state individual income taxes.

For the 2021 filing season, the state Treasury Department processed nearly 5 million 2020 tax year individual income tax returns, processing 3.4 million refunds and providing an average refund of $634. To learn the latest about state of Michigan taxes, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury. Federal tax information is available at www.irs.gov