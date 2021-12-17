Portage Lake Lift Bridge Works Finishing Up

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MDOT is moving into the next phase of work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Work on the finger joints has concluded and all four lanes have reopened. Next week crews will work on the bottom level of the bridge. Before the bridge is set to stay down for snowmobiles to cross the canal for the remainder of the winter. Work will continue on other section of the bridge, and there may be intermittent lane closures to follow during the winter. When motor work begins in mid January drivers can expect the two middle lanes to close for that work. The snowmobile trail will be lifted around March 20th to end the season.

