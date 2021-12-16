Winter Storm Causing Power Outages and Hazardous Road Conditions

The most recent winter storm warnings for the western and central Upper Peninsula came within the last couple of days. As the region expects to see high winds throughout the storm and snow starting today. Wind gusts today and tonight could reach up to 70 miles per hour. And Houghton County can expect between 2 and 5 inches of snow tonight. Deputy Blake Frantti from the Houghton County Sheriff says that drivers should be aware of hazardous driving conditions during the storm.

This severe storm has even caused a tornado near Lewiston, Minnesota. And in Michigan many woke up this morning without power. Deputy Frantti also says that drivers that do come across downed wires or trees on power lines, they should call law enforcement.

UPPCO officials said they anticipate more outages throughout the day. The power company is working diligently to restore power to areas impacted by the storm. Such as Iron River, Lake Linden east of Torch Lake, and parts of Keweenaw County. Frantti said residents should not need to leave their homes except in emergencies. Law enforcement is asking drivers to stay off the roads to allow line crews restore power. Emergency crews will also be working to clear roads impacted by down trees.