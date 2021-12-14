Paying for Pictured Rocks?

Munising, MICHIGAN —

Visitors to the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will have to pay starting next year.

Entrance fees for the park will be put in place on March 1, 2022. Camping and lighthouse tour fees will increase effective January 1, 2022.

Earlier this year, a proposal to add an entrance fee and increased fees for camping and lighthouse tours was presented to the public for review and comment. Public comments collected via a park website over the summer were generally positive. Many people specifically supported using collected fees for park improvements directly related to visitor enjoyment, access, and health and safety, which is required by policy and law.

“The new fee will provide much–needed funding for park improvements,” National Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne said. “We were very thankful for the support we received during the public comment period.”

While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the recreation use fees collected by the park are used to support ongoing maintenance of park facilities and new projects that directly enhance the visitor experience including maintaining and improving trails, campground facilities, visitor centers, monitoring park resources, and developing the area for future public use, as well as funding seasonal work positions.

The park maintains 63 front–country campsites, 14 backcountry camping areas, more than a dozen historic structures, 100 miles of trails, as well as roads, parking lots, restrooms, water systems, bridges, and 86 park buildings.

The new entrance fee will be phased in over a three–year period.

Phase 1 Effective March 1, 202 2

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat–in (good for 7 continuous days): $5.00

Seven–day motorcycle pass: $10.00

Seven–day vehicle pass: $10.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $20.00

Phase 2 Effective January 1, 202 3

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat–in (good for 7 continuous days): $10.00

Seven–day motorcycle pass: $15.00

Seven–day vehicle pass: $20.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $30.00

Phase 3 Effective January 1, 202 4

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat–in (good for 7 continuous days): $15.00

Seven–day motorcycle pass: $20.00

Seven–day vehicle pass: $25.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $45.00

A vehicle pass covers entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle. Children aged 15 or under are admitted free.

Commercial Tour Fee Effective January 1, 2023

Sedan (1–6 Persons): $25.00 + Per Person Rate

Van (7–15 Persons): $40.00

Mini–Bus (16–25 Persons): $40.00

Motor coach (26 Persons and up): $100.00

Effective January 1, 2022

Campground fees will increase from $20 to $25 per night per site at Little Beaver Lake, Twelvemile Beach, and Hurricane River Campgrounds. Au Sable Lighthouse tours will be $5 per person.

There are also several passes available that provide access to not just the park, but more than 2,000 federal parks and lands including national forests and wildlife refuges. Some of these passes are free, some are good for life, and others for certain time periods. They include the America the Beautiful Annual Interagency Pass; the Lifetime Senior Pass; the free Access Pass; the Military Annual Interagency Pass; and the free 4th Grade Every Kid Outdoors Annual Pass. These passes will also be made available to purchase or obtain when the visitor centers open later in 2022. To learn more about the benefits of all the passes and how to get them, go to https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.

For more information about Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, visit www.nps.gov/piro or on Facebook @PicturedRocksNL and Instagram @picturedrocksnps