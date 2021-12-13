Michigan drivers to get insurance refunds by May 9

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

LANSING – Many Michigan drivers will have $400 in their pockets by May 9.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the date, along with other updated information about the refund, in a release this morning.

The refund is from a $3 billion Michigan Catastrophic Claim Fund surplus.

All Michigan vehicles that were insured as of 11:59 a.m. on October 31 qualify for the refund.

The refunds come as a result of a 2019 insurance reforms intended to save Michigan drivers money on auto insurance .

To see an FAQ on refund eligibility, visit  https://www.michigan.gov/difs/0,5269,7-303-13648_60666_109325—,00.html

