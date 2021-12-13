Houghton County Sheriffs Looking into School Threats

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Houghton County Sheriff is investigating threats made about violence at copper country schools. The sheriff department plans to increase law enforcement’s presence at schools like Houghton and Hancock. In a release from Sheriff Joshua Saaranen, the threats are unsubstantiated and rumors are consistent with other threats made toward schools around the state. Houghton County Sheriff plans to work closely with school districts, superintendents and other law enforcement agencies to take any and all threats seriously. And will prosecute any threats to the fullest extent. The sheriff department asks that parents please monitor your child’s electronics and encourage them to speak up if they see or hear anything. If you have something to report please contact your local law enforcing agency. Tips can be submitted to 911 or by texting OK2SAY.

 

