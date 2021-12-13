Friends of Fashion and Keweenaw National Historic Park Team Up for Living Window Displays

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Christmas in the Keweenaw is a magical time. Snow surrounds beautiful sandstone and turn-of-the-century building in calumet. And there’s an even greater chance of catching the small-town holiday spirit for those who take in the living window displays in the Visitor’s Center at the Keweenaw National Historic Park.  This is the center’s first time holding the event.  And the period dresses and clothing will certainly transport you back in time, said Deb Kinzi.

Lynette Weber is an Interpretive Ranger with the National Park and a member of Friends of Fashion.

She said that the idea for living windows came from a former co-worker.  She said the display is a win-win. It gives the center an opportunity to show off some authentic period garments  while bringing people into the visitors center  to see all the things winter in the Keweenaw has to offer.

The last Friends of Fashion living windows with the Keweenaw National Historic Park will be December 18th.

With many of the other Christmas in calumet events finishing up the next day. The Keweenaw National Historic Park is open during the winter, though hours are limited to Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.

