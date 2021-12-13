Baraga County Sheriff to Increase Police Presence Following Threat at L’Anse Area Schools

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Baraga Sheriff is looking into threats made toward L’Anse Area Schools on social media. Law enforcement found that the threats are unsubstantiated and are similar to threats made across Michigan in the wake of the tragic shooting at Oxford High School. The Baraga Sheriff department is working close with L’Anse Area Schools to increase police presence at the school district. All threats are being taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Sheriff Joe Brogan encourages parents to talk with your children and encourage them to speak out about these threats. Individuals and students can submit tips via 911 or texting OK2SAY.

