40th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas In Chassell A Great Time for All

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Chassell Improvement Association held its 40th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas over the weekend. Kids of all ages gathered at the Chassell Schools building for the craft fair.

Some of those kids even visited with Santa at the Chassell Historical Museum.

Marvyl Wilson has been involved with Old Fashioned Christmas for many years. She said the event has activates for everyone.

Wilson is in charge of the craft fair.  She said seeing new vendors and hand-made items all the crafters make is her favorite part of the event.

Old Fashioned Christmas in Chassell brought the holiday spirit to all those that made out this weekend. We hope Santa was able to write down all those wishes from the kids in the Keweenaw.

More Stories

Friends of Fashion and Keweenaw National Historic Park Team Up for Living Window Displays

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga County Sheriff to Increase Police Presence Following Threat at L’Anse Area Schools

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Sheriffs Looking into School Threats

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan drivers to get insurance refunds by May 9

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Driving in the Winter Safety Tips with Michigan State Police

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan COVID-19 rates continue to climb

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

40th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas In Chassell A Great Time for All

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Friends of Fashion and Keweenaw National Historic Park Team Up for Living Window Displays

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga County Sheriff to Increase Police Presence Following Threat at L’Anse Area Schools

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Sheriffs Looking into School Threats

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan drivers to get insurance refunds by May 9

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers