40th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas In Chassell A Great Time for All

The Chassell Improvement Association held its 40th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas over the weekend. Kids of all ages gathered at the Chassell Schools building for the craft fair.

Some of those kids even visited with Santa at the Chassell Historical Museum.

Marvyl Wilson has been involved with Old Fashioned Christmas for many years. She said the event has activates for everyone.

Wilson is in charge of the craft fair. She said seeing new vendors and hand-made items all the crafters make is her favorite part of the event.

Old Fashioned Christmas in Chassell brought the holiday spirit to all those that made out this weekend. We hope Santa was able to write down all those wishes from the kids in the Keweenaw.