Roxy: The Pet of the Week

Meet Roxy

A delightful gal who is a gentle and loving Pitt-Bull Terroir with a love for cuddles and an amazing temperament

Roxy would enjoy an active home with tennis ball fetch,leash walks, and car rides with her loving person

important to know roxy would do best as the only dog in the home, without cats but does well with kids as she’s as sweet as sugar and a staff favorite

so if you’re looking for a great k9 companion, whos gentile and loving Roxy and her soulful eyes will absolutely melt your heart

you can adopt Roxy today by calling UPAWS at (906) 475-6661 or visit the link down below for her adoption application.

https://upaws.org/animals/adopt-a-dog/dog-detail/?id=48853413

Roxy is the deb’s dog of the month – sponsored in memory of deb danielson. roxy has had her adoption fee generously paid for by the deb’s dog program.