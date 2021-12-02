The Minnesota Ballet Performs The Nutcracker at Rozsa Center

Nothing brings in the Christmas season quite like the music of The Nutcracker. This festive tale is coming to the Michigan Tech University’s campus. The Minnesota Ballet will perform at the Rozsa Center for the only leg of their winter tour. The dance company brings their rendition of the classic theater production. The 1892 Russian ballet will be include a little Upper Peninsula twist, according to Minnesota Ballet’s Art Director Karl von Rabenru.

Dancers and back stage members have already begun rehearsal. Von Rabenru said that the feeling of being back in front of a live audience is an incredible feeling for the performers. And touring gives dancers the ability to see new parts of the country. The COVID-19 pandemic brought much of that to a halt.

The Minnesota Ballet invites members of the community to come out and enjoy this special production of The Nutcracker. Being the only show of the tour the Minnesota Ballet cannot wait to stretch their legs and get on stage.

The Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra will provide the music for the production. Performances will be held all weekend, starting Friday at 7:30 pm. Tickets prices for adults are $28 and $12 for kids. Tech students will just need to show id to see the performance.

Link to Michigan Tech Rozsa Center Box Office.