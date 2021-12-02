Heikinpaiva Celebration Cancelled for the City of Hancock

Heikinpaiva was canceled by the city of Hancock and the Finnish-American Heritage Center. Typically the festive Name Day celebration marks the halfway point in the winter season. Often taking place mid-January. And if old legends are true the bear will roll over to the otherside of hibernation. Hancock’s Heikinpaiva celebration typically includes a Finnish cultural parade, music, and of course the Torre market, and outdoor games. The often looked forward to winter celebration has been canceled due to the spike in COVID infections throughout Houghton county.

