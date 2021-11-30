It’s Giving Tuesday with PHF and 22 Copper Country Non-Profits are Excited for the Community Support

It’s Giving Tuesday! And on the 5th floor of 400 Quincy Street the Portage Health Foundation has been collecting donations all day. The fun and excitement of Giving Tuesday will be matched by PHF up to 200,000 dollars. Today we will talk with Iola Brubaker from the Keweenaw Family Resource Center about the support the community is showing this year on Giving Tuesday.

Michael Babcock, the Marketing Director with the Portage Health Foundation, said the support from local residents and those outside the Keweeanw Peninsula has simply been incredible .

After today the Portage Health Foundation will take some time to add up the donations for all the organizations and determine PHF’s match.

Over the last four years the foundation has raised 1.2 million dollars for local non profits, and last year the foundation distributed nearly 700,000 dollars.

People we have spoken to from the 22 organizations participating in the event say they are extremely grateful for the communities continued support. If you still want to submit a donation for Giving Tuesday, go online to phfgive.org/giving-tuesday.