Three Injured on Friday in a Car Crash in Quincy Township

Friday night a rear ended crash sent three people to UPHS-Portage with injuries. At approximately 6:04 pm the Houghton County Sheriff responded to a personal injury accident on US-41 and French Town Road in Quincy Township. A 16 year old driver in a pick-up truck rear ended an SUV that was turning west off of US-41. The 16 year old driver did not sustain any injuries. The 54 year old Florida driver of the SUV was transported with both passengers, two local 61 year old and 87 year old females, to the hospital. Deputies were assisted by Mercy Ambulance, MSP, the Houghton City Police Department, Superior Service and Dave’s Towing.

