The Western Upper Peninsula Records 480 New Covid-19 Cases

Corona virus cases held steady in the western Upper Peninsula, compiling 480 new cases. Compared to last week when the region saw 486 cases. Houghton County accounted for 66% of the new Covid cases last week, with 317 infections. Houghton County also accounted for three of the five deaths during the past week. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has now recorded 9,592 cases between Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. Since the August 11th, 2021 report from the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, the five county region has totaled 3,486 cases of Covid-19. Accounting for over a third of cases counted by the health department since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. This trend is coincides with spikes in cases throughout the state of Michigan.

Continue Reading