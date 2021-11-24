LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER GIVES BACK

Shannon Greathouse,with Shannon’s Home Cooking is offering a free drive through community meal at 120 Pine Street in Gwinn, Michigan on Thursday, November 25th from 11am to 2pm.

“ So we have a free Thanksgiving meal, a turkey, and if you can’t eat turkey we do have a ham option, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, Greenbean casserole , a roll and dessert and all of its from scratch.”

“We’re doing the angel giving tree and families can be adopted by members of the community or selves when we fundraise for it. We just kind of spread during the meal is 11 two and we are going to be closed in the dining room. If you can’t afford it, don’t worry we got you.”

The staff at Shannon’s home cooking will be preparing to deliver meals in person.

“I have some people taking them out to Sawyer and then in Gwinn. I am actually going as far as Negaunee.”

If you would like to place an order please feel free to contact Shannon’s home cooking you can call the restaurant at 906-346-1365