Copper Country Angel Mission and SKY are Excited for Giving Tuesday

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. After that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. But Tuesday November 30th is Giving Tuesday. The Portage Health Foundation has raised nearly 1.2 million dollars in the past four years of Giving Tuesdays. And this year is no different. Today we’ll talk with Sherry Middlemis-Brown from Copper Country Angel Mission about what impact the community has made on them through Giving Tuesday.

Next up let’s meet Lynette Borre from Simple Kindness for Youth. Also known as SKY around the Copper Country.

SKY and Copper Country Angel Mission will join Omega House and 31 Backpacks at Giving Tuesday November 30th. If you wish to drop off a donation on Giving Tuesday or want to send one through the mail. Make sure to mark, in the memo, which organization(s) you want your donation to go to. The Portage Health Foundation is located on the 5th floor at 400 Quincy Street in Hancock, MI 49930.