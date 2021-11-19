Two vehicle crash in Houghton sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle crash in Houghton sent one man TO the hospital Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on the Michigan Tech University Campus in Houghton.

The 19-year old Port Huron man lost controlof his vehicle on First Street.

He slid into the U.S. Highway 41 intersection where he hit a Michigan Department of Transportation maintenance vehicle.

The driver was transported to U.P. Health Systems Portage for treatment. The incident is still under investigation.

The Houghton Fire Department assisted the Houghton Police Department at the scene.