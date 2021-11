TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich – A vehicle rollover accident in Torch Lake Township sent one man to the hospital last night.

At around 9 pm, Houghton County deputies were dispatched to a rollover accident on Bootjack Road.

The driver of the vehicle was a 50–year–old man from Atlantic Mine.

He was transported to Keweenaw Hospital and then UPHS Marquette for his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.