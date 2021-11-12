Bay College and Tri-County Safe Harbor To Hold Supply Drive November 18th

ESCANABA, Mich – Delta County college students are teaming up with an area domestic abuse shelter to help others this holiday season.

Bay College and Tri–County Safe Harbor are hosting a supply drive from 11 am to 6 pm next Thursday.

‘This is a service learning project on campus hosted by Bay College. We are here to do something that is good for our community at a time in the year when we are reflecting.,” said Bay College Director of Trio Student Support Services, Amy Gibbs. “We know people in our communities don’t have some of their basic needs met and this is an opportunity for Bay to give back to the community and for our students to have an opportunity to learn for us to do something this time of the year that feels really good for people who don’t have their basic needs met.”

Supplies that are donated will go to Bay College students in need of assistance and to residents of Tri–County Safe Harbor

Erin Viau, the Executive Director of Tri–County Safe Harbor and Erin Weary, an intern for Trio Student Support Services gave examples of what can be donated.

“This month it’s things like canned food, non-perishable food items, pillows, blankets, batteries, gloves, mittens, hands and gloves were on there this month,” said Viau. “If anyone is donating clothing items, in order for us to accept them, they have to be new items.”

“For the students, we are looking for any type of school supplies, masks because we mask up up here. We are looking for tooth paste, tooth brushes, canned goods,” said Weary. “Another thing we had on our list for Tri-County Safe Harbor would be gift cards for Elmer’s and Meijer. So if you don’t want to go out and haul a bunch of things, you can just buy a gift card and that would be greatly appreciated.”

Participants can drop off their donations at the Circle Drive in front of the Besse Center at the main campus of Bay College in Escanaba.

For a full list of items that you can donate, visit the link below.

The Season of Giving – Event News | Bay College