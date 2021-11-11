73-Year-Old Woman Killed In Traffic Accident In Sault Ste. Marie

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich – A 73–year–old woman was killed in Sault Ste. Marie after being hit by an SUV earlier this evening.

At around 6 pm, officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department responded to the accident in downtown Sault Ste. Marie on Ashmun Street.

Once medical personnel arrived on scene, life saving techniques were administered to the woman and she was transported to War Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.

