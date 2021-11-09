New unemployment guidelines implemented

LANSING – The process of filing for unemployment will now have a couple of extra steps. Starting this week, those filing for unemployment for the first time must create a profile on the Pure– Michigan talent connect site. Michigan Unemployment Agency Communications Manager Nick Assendelft said the meeting does not have to be in–person. “I would like to stress that its either in-person or virtual. ” Assendelft said. “So someone doesn’t have to feel, if they have any qualms about going into a public situation or meeting face to face with staff, though we still urge social distancing and mask-wearing. But they have the option of doing it virtually as well, so they”ll be able to get the requirements fulfilled either way.” Assendelft said the new process gives unemployed workers the opportunity to land one of over 100 thousand available jobs on the site. If a person seeking unemployment fails to speak to a local representative, payment may be delayed. See the press release below for more information. — PRESS RELEASE — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Works! service center LANSING, MI — Beginning November 7, 2021, unemployed workers filing a new claim for benefits will be required to register for work with Michigan Works! staff and verify their registration with either an in person or virtual appointment. “Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Julia Dale said. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult.” To register for work, claimants must complete the following two steps: First, visit MiTalent.org to create a job seeker profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

Second, meet with staff from a local Michigan Works! Service Center either virtually or in person at least one business day before the first certification (claimants must certify bi-weekly that they are eligible for benefits). Claimants will receive an email confirmation when registration is complete and verified. If claimants don’t meet with Michigan Works! Service Center staff to verify their registration it could delay the payment of unemployment benefits. Claimants must register for work in addition to completing and reporting to the UIA their work search activities. Those filing for benefits must report at least one work search activity for each week they claim benefits. Work search activities include, but are not limited to, applying for jobs in person or online, attending job fairs, creating a profile or resume on a professional networking or job site such as MiTalent.org, and participating in online job search workshops or seminars. The Michigan Works! Association partners with UIA to assist claimants with getting back to work. The statewide network of MWA offices provides job-search resources, including job postings, job matches, hiring fairs, workshops, seminars, career resources and more. A claimant’s work registration is valid for one year after their initial claim for unemployment benefits. Work registration is required with every new benefit year. Visit the UIA website at Michigan.gov/UIA for more information about Work Registration. For a list of local Michigan Works! Service Centers, visit MichiganWorks.org or call (800) 285-WORKS. ###