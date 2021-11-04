Hiawatha Music Co-op brings you Zoe Speaks

The Hiawatha Music Co–op wants you to bring your ears and a friend to their next series of events.

Folk band Zoe Speaks is in the community for a variety of performances.

The 4 day tour is made possible by a grant from the community foundation of Marquette County.

Along the way, the Kentucky folk group will be stopping by a number of different places to tell stories and play music.

To learn more about where Zoe Speaks will be performing next, visit www.hiawathamusic.org