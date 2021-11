Baraga and L’Anse residents may have noticed a power outage around 7 am this morning

Overnight there was a winter weather advisory that warned of potential 6–inches of accumulation.

It is unclear if that is the cause of a power pole snapping in front of Lamert’s automotive.

Power was restored to area homes and businesses by early this afternoon.

Efforts to reach UPPCO and L’Anse village officials were unsuccessful.