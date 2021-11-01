CFMC Recognizes Catalyst Award Recipients

48 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

The community foundation of Marquette county board of trustees has announced the recipients of its 2021 catalyst award

The award is given each year to individuals, organizations and businesses that make a positive impact on the community through volunteerism or through philanthropy.

Foundation CEO Zosia Eppensteiner said the award has been given annually for over 10 years to people who give back to their communities.

To read more on the 2021 catalyst award recipients, visit www.cfofmc.org/category/events/

