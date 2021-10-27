Vacant Building Suffers Fire Damage in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich – The Iron Mountain Fire Department worked quickly to put out a fire last night.

The IMFD responded to a fully involved structure fire on Fifth Street at around 9:30 pm.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor and was under control in about 30 minutes.

The estimated damage is unavailable and the structure was determined to have been vacant for a few months.

No one was injured on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.