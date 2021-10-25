Stephenson Man Pleads Guilty To Timber Theft Charges

LANSING, Mich – A Stephenson man will pay the state $50,000 after pleading guilty to timber theft charges.

R&J Logging owner Raymond Vetort was in Menominee Circuit Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to trespassing or causing more than $20,000 worth of damage on state land.

Vetort’s business did have a contract to enter and log on the parcel, but officials say he marked and took timber not included in the contract.

As part of the plea, Vetort is not allowed to bid for Department of Natural Resources logging contracts.

He will need to pay the $50,000 fine by his December 10th sentencing date.