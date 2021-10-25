Stephenson Man Pleads Guilty To Timber Theft Charges

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

LANSING, Mich – A Stephenson man will pay the state $50,000 after pleading guilty to timber theft charges.

R&J Logging owner Raymond Vetort was in Menominee Circuit Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to trespassing or causing more than $20,000 worth of damage on state land.

Vetort’s business did have a contract to enter and log on the parcel, but officials say he marked and took timber not included in the contract.

As part of the plea, Vetort is not allowed to bid for Department of Natural Resources logging contracts.

He will need to pay the $50,000 fine by his December 10th sentencing date.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Police Department Announces Upcoming Street Parking Ban

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Fire in Iron Mountain Leaves Home Uninhabitable

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan UP Works! and Copper Country Employers Collaborate for Job Fair

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

LS&I project to cause CR-492 delays

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Car Accident in Houghton

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Stafford, Rams defeat Lions and Goff 28-19

38 mins ago David Cesefske

West PAC releases Copper Division All-Star Team

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Week 9: Frenzy Player of the Week

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette Police Department Announces Upcoming Street Parking Ban

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba